5 things to know for March 23: Boulder, Covid-19, Israel, White House, China

2. Coronavirus

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is gaining steam after the company released new data on its efficacy. A US-based clinical trial showed the vaccine had 79% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization , though an independent US board expressed concern over whether the data is complete . Still, the Biden administration will loan about 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico as the shots await approval in the US. South Korea's President just got the AstraZeneca vaccine himself, and starting today, adults age 65 and older across his country can, too. While there's still concern that travel and mass gatherings could feed another surge in the US, experts estimate vaccine usage has already saved about 40,000 American lives .

3. Israel

Israelis head to the polls today for the country's fourth general election in under two years. Political leaders have failed to form a decisive government after the last three elections, and there's no guarantee this one will be any different. Most likely, the vote will chiefly serve as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Though he's won praise for recent diplomatic deals and his handling of the pandemic, the country's leader of 15 years is also on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. While Netanyahu's Likud party will likely come out on top this time, polls show as many as 13 parties could win spots in the 120-seat Knesset, which would make forming a cohesive government all the more difficult.