5 things to know for March 29: Coronavirus, Suez Canal, Chauvin trial, Myanmar, LGBTQ rights

2. Suez Canal

The massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal and paralyzing global shipping routes has been partially freed after almost a week lodged in the narrow passage. The rear of the vessel was freed from one of the canal's banks, according to the Dutch company working on the refloating operation, but its bow is still firmly stuck in the sandy clay. Egyptian officials claim crews will try to refloat the ship later today, but other sources warn what's already been done -- some rotation and the freeing of the back end of the ship -- is the easiest part. Oil prices still dipped upon news of the partial refloating, signaling hope that the blockage, which is costing the canal millions in transit fees every day and holding up billions in cargo among about 350 waiting vessels, will soon be over.