5 things to know for May 11: Coronavirus, Gaza, pipeline hack, Russia, Myanmar

1. Coronavirus

The Pfizer vaccine will now be available to kids ages 12 to 15 after the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization. Pediatricians and pharmacies could start administering the shots as early as Thursday. Experts say getting young teens vaccinated could make a huge difference in snuffing out the pandemic. In India, the country's ongoing coronavirus catastrophe is threatening to impact the world economy. Analysts are rethinking their predictions for India's growth this year, which is troubling after the country's recession last year. Not to mention, India and its ships and waterways are crucial for global supply chains. The country also typically produces more than 60% of all vaccines sold globally, but the largest vaccine maker there is shifting to focus on domestic needs.