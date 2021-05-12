5 things to know for May 12: Coronavirus, Congress, Gaza, pipeline hack, voting

2. Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, is expected to be ousted from her position as chair of the House GOP conference when the body meets today to vote on her fate. Cheney has been a vocal critic of former President Trump and his supporters, and has called out fellow Republicans for supporting his false claim that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him. Cheney gave a defiant speech last night on the House floor, shaming colleagues who will vote to strip her of her post and calling Trump's hold on the GOP "a threat America has never seen before." Many House GOP members are eager to move on from talking about things like the Capitol riot and want to consolidate their party's message in order to try to take back the House in the midterm elections.