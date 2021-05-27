5 things to know for May 27: San Jose, Covid-19, policing, China, climate

4. China

Biden's top trade negotiator had what she called "candid" talks with Chinese leaders about improving trade relations between the two powers. The conversations, the first of their kind for this administration, don't represent an official resumption of US-China trade talks, but they're seen as an important step in the relationship as tensions grow on several fronts. A key US aircraft carrier based in Japan is expected to head to the Middle East in the next few days, which could create a gap in naval coverage as China turns up the heat over the South China Sea and Taiwan. At home, the Endless Frontiers Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at boosting US competitiveness with China , faces a key procedural vote today.

5. Climate

Climate activists have notched two major victories over oil companies. A hedge fund that's criticized ExxonMobil's climate strategy won enough shareholder support to oust at least two directors from the oil giant's board. The shake-up marks the first time in modern history that America's largest oil company has faced such a challenge, and it sends a message to other oil companies that investors are not afraid to act on the possibility of shifting away from fossil fuels. Meanwhile, a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must dramatically reduce its carbon emissions -- by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. This is the first time a court has ruled a company must reduce its emissions in line with global climate goals, and the decision could have far-reaching implications for other oil companies.