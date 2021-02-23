5 ways you can help those facing homelessness in the cold

With increased demand, Hodder explains that local chapters are getting creative to meet the needs of this unprecedented time. He says some locations are transforming everyday spaces like thrift stores and school gyms into shelters and warming centers. Hodder says each warming center is following state COVID-19 safety guidelines including social distancing and providing PPE.

"The Salvation Army is involved coast to coast in dealing with the challenges of these extraordinarily cold days," Hodder tells CNN.

The non-profit is also encouraging those who want to get involved to consider inventive, grassroots solutions. For example, in Poughkeepsie, New York, Salvation Army staff tied winter weather gear to light poles to be fully at the disposal of those who need them.

"Even if they can't get to us, they have access to warm clothing," Hodder tells CNN.

He points out that a roof over one's head, doesn't necessarily mean heat in one's home. As COVID-19 decimates household budgets, millions of Americans are forced to prioritize paying for housing over affording utilities and food.

"Last year, almost 10 million people lost their jobs. Last year, another 8 million fell into poverty. These are the people who are going to be suffering the most this week."