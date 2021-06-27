5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified

A bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the basket of a hot air balloon which crashed in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said the five occupants died after it crashed on the busy street.
Police and rescue vehicles surround the scene of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
Four people died and one person was in critical condition after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city, police said Saturday.
Pilot Ursula Richards, left, comforts fellow pilot Buzz Biernacki at the scene of the fatal hot-air balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
A hot-air balloon envelope falls from the sky near Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller, center, is briefed by officials at the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
The basket of the fatal balloon crash is seen lying on the pavement as police officers inspect the area in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
Power lines are seen above the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
Workers repair a power line adjacent to the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
The basket of the fatal balloon crash is seen lying on the pavement as police officers inspect the area in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, center, and Mayor Tim Keller, right, hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street.
A passerby takes photos of the basket of the fatal balloon crash lying on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. The five occupants died after a hot air balloon they were riding in crashed early morning on a busy city street, police said.
The basket of the crashed balloon is seen in the background as Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, center, and Mayor Tim Keller, hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, left, and Police Chief Harold Medina hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, accompanied by law enforcement officials, indicates the trajectory of the fatal balloon crash during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller speaks during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash.
Five people died after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico's largest city and the gondola crashed to the ground, officials said Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday released the names of the pilot and two couples who died after a hot air balloon they were riding in struck a power line and crashed onto a busy street in Albuquerque.
New Mexico State Police on Sunday identified the pilot as 62-year-old Nicholas Meleski and the four passengers as Susan Montoya, 65; John Montoya, 61; Mary Martinez, 59; and Martin Martinez, 62. The ages of the Martinez couple were reversed when authorities released their identities Saturday.
All were Albuquerque residents.
State Police said John Montoya died at a hospital from his injuries while the other victims were declared dead at the crash scene Saturday.
Witnesses told authorities that the balloon descended toward the ground around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and struck an overhead power line.
The gondola detached from the envelope and fell about 100 feet (30 meters) and crashed in the median of a busy city street before catching on fire, authorities said.
The envelope of the balloon floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the cause of the crash.
The NTSB sent two investigators to the scene and will look into the pilot, the balloon itself and the operating environment, according to agency spokesman Peter Knudson.