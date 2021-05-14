$50 bonus for getting vaccinated brings Montana residents out in droves

“As pediatricians, we are so familiar with vaccines and we are so comfortable with them and know that they can be an important tool in medicine. We knew that the end of this was going to come from vaccination…It was beyond our wildest imaginations that it would be so effective,” she said while waiting next to her son after his inoculation.

A clinical trial of 1,129 children showed the vaccine to be 100% effective in preventing an infection.

Lysinger said the primary effects of getting vaccinated will be preventing infections in all children, especially those with chronic illnesses like diabetes, cystic fibrosis and lung disease. The secondary effects will be the end of quarantines, which caused her own son to spend a month of his school year at home.

“It makes life more normal again,” said Elijah Bayse, 14, the son of Dr. Shelly Bayse, who received his first Pfizer shot along with his 12-year-old sister.

Although they’re free to spend their $50 however they please, Shelly Bayse said their getting vaccinated is a way for them to be a part of the solution to the pandemic. In a subsequent email to the Gazette, she wrote that as a physician for adults and in pediatrics during the past year, she’s had firsthand experience in the fight against the virus.