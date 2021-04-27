$585K to be paid in sex harassment suit against 'TikTok doc'

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health and Science University said Tuesday it will pay $585,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a social worker who accused a former anesthesiology resident of sexually assaulting her and the school of failing to act.

The university said in a statement that the woman will be invited to participate in former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s independent investigation of OHSU’s handling of sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

She alleged in the lawsuit that Dr. Jason Campbell harassed her from January through March of 2020 — sending her a pornographic photo of himself and sexually charged text messages and then creeping up behind her and forcibly pressing himself against her.

Campbell had generated millions of social media views with his viral dance videos during the pandemic and was dubbed the TikTok Doc. The Associated Press is not identifying the woman because it does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual abuse.