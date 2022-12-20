6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; tens of thousands without power

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge.

The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from the Humboldt County city of Ferndale, the survey said. That's about a 20-mile drive southwest of Eureka and a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. More than 71,000 outages were reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. PT -- out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county -- according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Wendy Pickett Monolias awoke to the shaking in Eureka.

"Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was in shambles," Pickett Monolias said. "Things you wouldn't expect to have fallen over or broken did. An entire cabinet in the bathroom fell over and broke apart."

The quake spilled a number of items to the floor of Caroline Titus' Ferndale-area home, a video she posted to Twitter shows. "This was a big one. Power is out now. House is a big mess," Titus wrote.

That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/YEmcv1Urhp — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

The temblor left cracks in a bridge in Ferndale and debris on its roadway, the California Highway Patrol said. Police closed the span, CNN affiliate KRCR reported.

More than two dozen smaller quakes -- as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude -- struck the area afterward, the survey reported. The main quake produced at least some shaking from coastal Oregon to south of San Jose, California, public reports collected by the survey show.

Tuesday's temblor comes exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck roughly the same area. That quake struck just off Humboldt County's Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

No current tsunami threat is associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

15 precautions to take to prepare for an earthquake 15 precautions to take to prepare for an earthquake #1. Make an emergency plan #2. Prepare your emergency supply kit #3. Practice taking cover #4. Teach everyone how to signal for help #5. Learn basic first aid #6. Get your home checked by a structural engineer #7. Hire a contractor to check your gas connections #8. Learn how to shut off your gas manually #9. Get a fire extinguisher #10. Secure your appliances #11. Install safety latches on kitchen cabinets #12. Secure all other loose objects #13. Move your bed away from windows #14. Download maps of your city for offline access #15. Consider earthquake insurance