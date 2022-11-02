6 days to go: Biden to speak on threats to democracy; judge limits patrols of drop boxes in Arizona; and more

There are 6 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, videos and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections.

Biden, who has repeatedly said that “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8, will speak at 7 p.m. from Washington's Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, the White House said.

“It’s from Capitol Hill, because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy,” White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told Axios, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Previewing Biden's remarks, Dunn said the Democratic president “will be very clear tonight that he is speaking to people who don’t agree with him on any issues, who don’t agree on his agenda, but who really can unite behind this idea of this fundamental value of democracy.” Full story here:

GOVERNOR'S RACE IN FOCUS: COLORADO

'Happy' and 'mad': 2 visions in Colorado governor's race Colorado's Democratic governor, Jared Polis, has emphasized in his reelection campaign his efforts to ease inflation’s burdens on families and fight crime while touting first-term triumphs in health care affordability, public education funding and climate policy. Crime, drugs, inflation and underperforming schools are the chief talking points for his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and successful entrepreneur. Ganahl is targeting women voters with a “#MadMom” campaign and vows to shrink government, eliminate income taxes and ask voters what to do about abortion rights. Once a swing state, Colorado has shifted to blue over the past decade and Ganahl is trying to become its first Republican governor since 2007.

Real clear politics polling average: Polis (D) 54.7%, Ganahl (R) 39.7%

EXPLAINER: Why does The Associated Press call US elections? Why has The Associated Press tallied votes and declared winners in U.S. elections since the middle of the 19th century? Because the Founding Fathers didn’t establish a national clearinghouse for counting the vote, and the states all do it a little differently. The Federal Election Commission regulates some aspects of federal elections. But the FEC has no oversight over election results, laws or vote counting. So the AP stepped in to fill that void by counting the votes for president in 1848 and declaring Zachary Taylor the winner.

