6 days to go: Biden to speak on threats to democracy; judge limits patrols of drop boxes in Arizona; and more

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections.
Biden, who has repeatedly said that “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8, will speak at 7 p.m. from Washington's Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, the White House said.
“It’s from Capitol Hill, because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy,” White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told Axios, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Previewing Biden's remarks, Dunn said the Democratic president “will be very clear tonight that he is speaking to people who don’t agree with him on any issues, who don’t agree on his agenda, but who really can unite behind this idea of this fundamental value of democracy.”
Full story here: MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE WATCH
President Biden and former President Obama rally for Democratic candidates in battleground states.
GOVERNOR'S RACE IN FOCUS: COLORADO
Colorado's Democratic governor, Jared Polis, has emphasized in his reelection campaign his efforts to ease inflation’s burdens on families and fight crime while touting first-term triumphs in health care affordability, public education funding and climate policy. Crime, drugs, inflation and underperforming schools are the chief talking points for his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and successful entrepreneur. Ganahl is targeting women voters with a “#MadMom” campaign and vows to shrink government, eliminate income taxes and ask voters what to do about abortion rights. Once a swing state, Colorado has shifted to blue over the past decade and Ganahl is trying to become its first Republican governor since 2007.
Real clear politics polling average: Polis (D) 54.7%, Ganahl (R) 39.7% PODCAST WE EXPLAIN
Why has The Associated Press tallied votes and declared winners in U.S. elections since the middle of the 19th century? Because the Founding Fathers didn’t establish a national clearinghouse for counting the vote, and the states all do it a little differently. The Federal Election Commission regulates some aspects of federal elections. But the FEC has no oversight over election results, laws or vote counting. So the AP stepped in to fill that void by counting the votes for president in 1848 and declaring Zachary Taylor the winner.
PHOTOS FROM THE TRAIL
Photos: 6 days out, scenes from the campaign trail
A mariachi band listens during a rally with former President Barack Obama, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Supporters cheer as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks while he campaigns for Michelle Vallejo, a Democratic candidate for U.S. District 15 during a rally in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
Joel Martinez
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Michelle Vallejo, a Democratic candidate for U.S. District 15, pose as they address the crowd during a rally in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
Joel Martinez
Singer John Legend performs during a rally with former President Barack Obama Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
People listen to singer John Legend during a rally with former President Barack Obama Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a rally with former President Barack Obama, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., walks on stage during a rally with former President Barack Obama, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Former President Barack Obama walks on stage while campaigning for Nevada Democratic candidates at a rally Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Nevada Democratic candidates at a rally Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Former President Barack Obama, center left, embraces Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., during a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, from left, former President Barack Obama, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev., Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., holds hands during a campaign event, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin State, left, addresses a campaign rally with his wife, Sarah Stitt, right, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, right, embraces Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt, left, as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, center, looks on, at a campaign rally Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., left, and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., during a campaign rally at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Keegan-Michael Key speaks before President Joe Biden at a campaign rally for Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., left, and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., during a campaign rally at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Supporters cheer as President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Actress Jenifer Lewis walks onto stage before President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally for Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., at Florida Memorial University, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Mehmet Oz, right, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, greets supporters in Bensalem, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, poses with supporters in Bensalem, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, greets supporters in Bensalem, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks in Bensalem, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is captured on a cellphone as he poses with a supporter in Bensalem, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Supporters of Mehmet Oz, listen to the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speak at his rally in Bensalem, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance answers questions during a Fox News town hall debate with candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)
Joe Maiorana
Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance answers questions during a Fox News town hall debate with candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)
Joe Maiorana
Selena King, top left, Erie County Democratic Party Back Caucus chairwoman, interviews Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, during a town-hall style event at Penn State Behrend in Harborcreek Township on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Greg Wohlford
Supporters hold signs for their candidates as they wait for them to arrive for a Democratic Party campaign stop Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Beaver, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, center, Democratic candidate for governor, greets Rep. Conor Lamb, center right, while lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, left, hugs a supporter as they arrive Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, for a party campaign stop in Beaver, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance hugs Elaine Pace during a Fox News town hall debate with U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)
Joe Maiorana
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, a candidate for U.S. Senate, talks with Fox New correspondents during a Fox News town hall debate with Republican candidate JD Vance, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)
Joe Maiorana
Former Vice President Mike Pence, left, speaks as Georgia Republican gubernatorial nominee Gov. Brian Kemp looks on at a campaign rally as looks on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Cumming, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Reps. Elissa Slotkin, left, D-Mich., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., leave a campaign rally Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich., where Slotkin received the support of Cheney. Slotkin emphasized how a shared concern for a functioning democracy can unite Democrats and Republicans despite policy disagreements. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
FILE - Voters wait in line to vote on Nov. 3, 2020, at the Slater Center in Bristol, Tenn. Election officials said Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)
David Crigger
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke addresses crowd of supporters Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, during a campaign stop outside an early voting polling location in Brownsville, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Denise Cathey
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke addresses a crowd of supporters Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at a stop on his statewide "Vote with Beto" drive outside an early voting polling location in San Benito, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Denise Cathey
New York Attorney General Letitia James invites to supporters to vote as she speaks during a campaign rally with community leaders in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Joy Hofmeister, Democratic candidate for Oklahoma governor, waves to supporters as she arrives on her campaign tour bus, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
