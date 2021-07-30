 Skip to main content
6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise
AP

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami in Miami. Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean said Friday, July 30, 2021, that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

 Brynn Anderson

Six passengers who sailed on a Royal Caribbean ship tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of their cruise and were quarantined, the company said Friday.

The passengers – four adults and two minors – were on the Adventure of the Seas ship for a 7-day cruise that left and returned to the Bahamas, said Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro.

The adults were all vaccinated against COVID-19, Sierra-Caro said, and one has mild symptoms of the virus while the other three do not. They were not traveling together.

The two minors -- who were in the same group but not traveling with any of the four adults who tested positive -- were not vaccinated and are not showing symptoms, the spokeswoman said.

All six are American citizens, Sierra-Cano said. They were quarantined and people traveling with them were traced and tested negative, Sierra-Cano said.

Royal Caribbean Group says it requires passengers who are 16 or older to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative test for COVID-19 before boarding, and children who aren’t old enough for the vaccines must test negative. All crew are fully vaccinated, according to the company.

