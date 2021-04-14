 Skip to main content
6 rescued from capsized ship off La. coast; queen returns to royal duties; possible charges in Minn.
alert special report

6 rescued from capsized ship off La. coast; queen returns to royal duties; possible charges in Minn.

Areas across the Gulf Coast region will see more rain, which could lead to flash flooding. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Coast Guard rescues 6 people, searching for more from capsized ship off Louisiana coast; the queen has returned to her royal duties after Prince Philip's death; and a decision on charges against the now ex-cop who shot Daunte Wright expected today.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

US Overturned Boat Rescue

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat Tuesday, April 13, 2021, searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard and multiple other boats have rescued six people from a commercial lift vessel that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and are searching for more, the agency said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several other vessels have responded to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot (81-meter) ship overturned. It was not immediately clear how many others were on the vessel.

The Coast Guard also said a search plane was flying in to assist, The Advocate reported.  Read more:

***

Britain Prince Philip

The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday April 11, 2021, as well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband. 

Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period. Read more:

***

APTOPIX Police Shooting Minnesota

Authorities fire gas munitions at demonstrators gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to protest the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. 

Decision expected on charges for cop who shot Black motorist

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol when she was trying to pull out her Taser. Read more:

***

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: April 14

+19
Expert: Ex-cop justified in pinning George Floyd to pavement
National
AP

Expert: Ex-cop justified in pinning George Floyd to pavement

  • By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense for a former police officer charged in George Floyd's death challenged the heart of the case against the officer, calling a use-of-force expert who testified that Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd and said it might have gone easier if the Black man had been “resting comfortably” on the pavement.

+2
Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6
National Politics
AP

Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards.

+3
US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11
National Politics
AP

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

  • By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country, several U.S. officials said.

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'
World
AP

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

  • By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president on Wednesday called his country's decision to dramatically increase its uranium enrichment after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness,” saying Israel hoped to derail ongoing talks aimed at reviving Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

+5
Japan's Toshiba president steps down amid acquisition talks
World
AP

Japan's Toshiba president steps down amid acquisition talks

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — The president of Toshiba Corp. stepped down Wednesday, a week after the Japanese technology and manufacturing giant said it was studying an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked.

+2
Fla. senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz's future
National Politics
AP

Fla. senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz's future

  • By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida's two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz, branding sex trafficking accusations against him serious but calling it premature to say what should happen to their fellow Floridian and GOP lawmaker.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Capitol Lockdown Officer Killed

Abigail Evans, 7, Logan Evans, 9, the children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, sit with their mother Shannon Terranova, left, during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+14
Today in history: April 14

Today in history: April 14

The “Black Sunday” dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness, and more events that happened …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

