6 rescued from capsized ship off La. coast; queen returns to royal duties; possible charges in Minn.

Today is Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Coast Guard rescues 6 people, searching for more from capsized ship off Louisiana coast; the queen has returned to her royal duties after Prince Philip's death; and a decision on charges against the now ex-cop who shot Daunte Wright expected today.

TOP STORIES

Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard and multiple other boats have rescued six people from a commercial lift vessel that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and are searching for more, the agency said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several other vessels have responded to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot (81-meter) ship overturned. It was not immediately clear how many others were on the vessel.