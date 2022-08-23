 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

6 things to watch in today's primaries in Florida, New York, Oklahoma

  • 0
Critical Race Theory Florida

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday's primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest.

In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues competing for the same seat, while the head of the party's campaign arm in the chamber is running in new territory and faces a challenge from the left.

Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party's nominee to finish the term of retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. The 87-year-old is stepping down at the end of the year, with more than four years left in his term.

Here are 6 things to watch today:

People are also reading…

***

FULL COVERAGE

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Coffee prices expected to rise due to extreme weather conditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News