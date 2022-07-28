6 tips to help you save on back-to-school shopping this year | PennyWise podcast

A new survey revealed that 90% of shoppers say the current economic conditions will impact their back-to-school budget this year.
Host Teri Barr spoke with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn how higher prices and lower supplies are impacting shoppers.
Kimberly also shares six creative tips to help you save on your school shopping budget.
