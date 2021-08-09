6 unvaccinated members of Florida church died of Covid-19 in 2 weeks, pastor says

In just two weeks, six members of a Florida church died from Covid-19. All were unvaccinated, their pastor said.

Now the church is hosting a vaccination clinic.

Pastor George Davis at Impact Church in Jacksonville addressed members during Sunday's service and said the past week had been very difficult.

Keep scrolling for 10 charts tracking vaccinations and virus trends

"We've had now six members of our church over the course of a couple weeks now that have passed away from Covid," said Davis during the service that was livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. "It has just absolutely ripped our hearts apart. The most recent one was actually a young lady on our worship team."

Davis told CNN affiliate WJXT on Friday that four of the deaths were members under the age of 35 and that they were all healthy -- but that none of them were vaccinated.

"It's pain," Davis told WJXT. "These are actual people that I know, that I have pastored. One 24-year-old kid, I've known him since he was a toddler."