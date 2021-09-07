6-year-old girl dies on amusement park ride in Colorado

A 6-year-old girl was fatally injured while riding an amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, according to the Garfield County Coroner's Office.

The child, from Colorado Springs, was vacationing with her family and they visited Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday, according to a statement from the coroner's office.

The girl was riding on the park's Haunted Mine Drop, according to the coroner. The Haunted Mine Drop is billed as the world's first drop ride to go underground, according to the park website.

"Perched on top of Iron Mountain, the new attraction drops riders 110 feet down inside the mountain as they listen to ghostly mining tales from days gone by," reads a press release from 2017, when the attraction opened.

The nature of the unidentified victim's injuries was not immediately available and an autopsy is scheduled for this week, the coroner's office said Monday.