'60 Minutes' will have streaming spinoff on Paramount Plus

For CBS, it’s the latest effort to extend the brand for one of television’s oldest and most successful news programs. Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes” was the most-watched program on television last week.

Yet its audience is among the oldest in television, with a median age of over 65, the Nielsen company said. The stories and topics on the new streaming show will be geared to a younger, more diverse diverse audience.

Although there are no plans for the “Plus” stories to appear on TV, building a new team of correspondents and producers has benefits for the news division, said Bill Owens, executive producer of “60 Minutes.”

“We want to grow the bench,” said Owens, who got his start at CBS on the “60 Minutes II” television spinoff, which aired from 1999 to 2005.

J Balvin has a huge following, but to put that profile on the TV version of the show, Acevedo would probably have to spend considerable time explaining to viewers who the star is, Owens said.

Acevedo, who's worked at Univision, said he grew familiar with “60 Minutes” when his father watched reruns of the newsmagazine on a Mexican cable station. Acevedo said he wanted to become a journalist after watching Scott Pelley's reporting on the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.