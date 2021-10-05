 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

$699.8M Powerball jackpot won; J&J seeks COVID-19 booster approval; Facebook whistleblower before Congress

  • 0

Portions of the South are expected to get as much rainfall over the next couple days as they normally would see over the whole of October. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Lottery Jackpot

The $699.8 million ticket was the first jackpot won on a Monday night since Aug. 23, when the game launched a third weekly drawing, officials said. According to California Lottery's Twitter account, the winning ticket was sold in Morro Bay, located along the state's central coast.

$699.8M Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize, officials said.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

Thanks to nearly four months of futility and final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. No one had won the game's grand prize since June 5.

***

J&J seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Research from Johnson & Johnson shows a COVID-19 booster dose at either two or six months revved up immunity even further. FDA's advisers will review that data next Friday and vote on whether to recommend boosters.

J&J seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.

People are also reading…

J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people who previously received the company's one-shot vaccine. While company said it submitted data on several different booster intervals, ranging from two to six months, it did not formally recommend one to regulators.

J&J previously released data suggesting its vaccine remains highly effective against COVID-19 at least five months after vaccination, demonstrating 81% effectiveness against hospitalizations in the U.S.

But company research shows a booster dose at either two or six months revved up immunity even further. FDA's advisers will review that data next Friday and vote on whether to recommend boosters.

***

Congress Facebook Whistleblower

After recent reports in The Wall Street Journal based on documents she leaked to the newspaper raised a public outcry, Frances Haugen revealed her identity in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview aired Sunday night. She insisted that “Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety.”

Ex-Facebook employee bringing sharp criticisms to Congress

A former Facebook data scientist has stunned lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company’s awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and her accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation. Now she is coming before Congress.

Frances Haugen has come forward with a wide-ranging condemnation of Facebook, buttressed with tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in Facebook’s civic integrity unit. Haugen also has filed complaints with federal authorities alleging that Facebook’s own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest, but the company hides what it knows.

Haugen is set to testify to the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection at a hearing Tuesday.

Separately Monday, a massive global outage plunged Facebook, Instagram and the company’s WhatsApp messaging platform into chaos, only gradually dissipating by late Monday Eastern time. For some users, WhatsApp was working for a time, then not. For others, Instagram was working but not Facebook, and so on.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Oct. 5

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan
National Politics
AP

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

  • By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is shifting strategy to sell his ambitious social spending plans by traveling outside Washington and courting Democrats who have complained they felt left out of the process.

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries
World
AP

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

  • Updated
  • 0

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to scientists from Japan, Germany and Italy.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit
National Politics
AP

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

  • By JOSH BOAK and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
World
AP

Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space

  • By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world’s first movie in orbit.

NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year
National Politics
AP

NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.

Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
National
AP

Records show slow response to report of California oil spill

  • By BRIAN MELLEY, MATTHEW BROWN AND STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard received the first report of a possible oil spill off the Southern California coast more than 12 hours before a company reported the major leak in its pipeline and a cleanup effort was launched, records show.

French child kidnap plot shows global sway of QAnon style
World
AP

French child kidnap plot shows global sway of QAnon style

  • By LORI HINNANT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — The old music box factory had been abandoned for years on the outskirts of the Swiss mountain town, with paint curling at the edges of its dingy grey and yellow walls.

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
National
AP

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

  • By FRANK BAJAK and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours.

UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter
World
AP

UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation's ambitious space program.

Australia won't welcome foreign tourists until at least 2022
World
AP

Australia won't welcome foreign tourists until at least 2022

  • By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Foreign tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until at least next year, the prime minister said Tuesday as he outlined plans for lifting some of the toughest and longest COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by any democracy.

German government hopefuls wrap up 1st round of talks
World
AP

German government hopefuls wrap up 1st round of talks

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — The parties that hope for a share of power in Germany's next government are wrapping up a first set of meetings to sound out each others' positions and figure out who will try to form a coalition.

Questions amid Ida's destruction: Stay? Move? How far?
National
AP

Questions amid Ida's destruction: Stay? Move? How far?

  • By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DULAC, La. (AP) — Coy Verdin grew up 100 feet (30 meters) or so from the slow-moving waters of Bayou Grand Caillou, and a few miles north of Louisiana's marshy coast.

'Pandora papers' show London is a key hub for tax avoidance
Business

'Pandora papers' show London is a key hub for tax avoidance

  • By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Transparency advocates are calling on Britain to tighten the country's defenses against money laundering and tax avoidance after…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Spain Volcano

A worker cleans the ash from the tables of a restaurant as lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. More earthquakes are rattling the Spanish island of La Palma, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials say they don't expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 5

Today in history: Oct. 5

In 2011, Steve Jobs, the Apple founder and former chief executive who’d invented and master-marketed ever sleeker gadgets that transformed eve…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City real estate agent joins the family business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News