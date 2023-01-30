6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has disciplined an officer involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for a killing that has already led to the murder indictment of five officers and outraged the nation with another display of police brutality.
A protester becomes emotional during a rally and march Sunday in Oakland, Calif. The Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) organized the march in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police following a traffic stop.
Jose Carlos Fajardo, Bay Area News Group via AP
Officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, was relieved of duty shortly after Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest, the department said. Five Black officers were fired and charged last week with second-degree murder and other offenses in Nichols’ beating and death.
The killing of Nichols, who was also Black, has led to days of public discussion of how police forces can treat Black citizens with excessive violence, regardless of the race of both the police officers and the people being policed.
On body camera footage from the initial stop, Hemphill is heard saying that he stunned Nichols and declaring, “I hope they stomp his ass.”
Nichols' death was the latest example in a long string of early police accounts regarding use of force that were later shown to have minimized or ignored violent and sometimes deadly encounters.
Memphis Police Department officers used a stun gun, a baton and their fists as they pummeled Nichols during the nighttime arrest. Footage shows Nichols running away from officers toward his house after he was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was heard calling for his mother and seen struggling with his injuries as he sat helpless on the pavement, video footage released Friday showed.
The five officers chatted and milled about for several minutes as Nichols remained on the ground, but there were other authorities on the scene. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty without pay while their conduct is investigated. Two Memphis Fire Department workers were also removed from duty over Nichols’ arrest.
The police department is responsible for internal disciplinary measures, such as firings, while the Shelby County's district attorney handles criminal investigations.
Hemphill was the third officer at a traffic stop that preceded the violent arrest but was not at the scene where Nichols was beaten, his lawyer Lee Gerald said.
Lawyers for the Nichols family, questioned Monday why the department did not disclose Hemphill’s discipline earlier and why he has not been fired or charged.
“We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis Police Department be transparent with the family and the community – this news seems to indicate that they haven’t risen to the occasion,” said the statement from Ben Crump and Anthony Romanucci,. “It certainly begs the question why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability.”
Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired. The department generally gives out information about an officer's punishment only after a department investigation into police misconduct ends, Rudolph said.
Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis speaks with reporters from The Associated Press on Friday in Memphis, Tenn.
Gerald Herbert
Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ" Davis told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that a "lack of supervision in this incident was a major problem.”
“When officers are working, you should have at least one supervisor for every group or squad of people," Davis said. "Not just somebody who’s at the office doing the paperwork, somebody who’s actually embedded in that unit.”
Calls for more officers to be fired or charged have been loud and persistent from the Nichols family, their lawyers, and community activists who have peacefully protested in Memphis since the video was released. The video was evocative of the arrest of George Floyd in 2020 and officers' failure to intervene.
On Saturday, Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, told The Associated Press that the family was going to “continue to seek justice and get some more officers arrested.”
“Questions were raised before the video was released, I raised those questions,” Wells said. “I just felt there was more than five officers out there. Now, five were charged with murder because they were the main participants, but there were five or six other officers out there that didn’t do anything to render any aid. So they are just as culpable as the officers who threw the blows.”
Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones said he watched the video with colleagues on Friday. He acknowledged Monday that Memphis police policies of failure to render aid and de-escalation appeared to have been violated.
Linda Jones protests with a group of demonstrators outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, Sunday in Memphis, Tenn.
Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
“When everybody saw the video, we see that you have multiple officers just standing around, when Mr. Nichols is in distress, that just paints a totally different picture,” Jones said
Jones said he believes more officers should be disciplined.
“At this point, what's going to be helpful for this community is to see how swiftly the police chief deals with those other officers now that everybody has seen the tape and knows that is wasn't only five officers who were at the scene the entire time,” Jones said.
The five fired officers and Hemphill were part of the so-called Scorpion unit, which targeted violent criminals in high-crime areas. Davis, the police chief, said Saturday that the unit has been disbanded.
Nichols' funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at a Memphis church.
Photos: Images taken from the Tyre Nichols' beating videos
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols seated leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols seated leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols after he was tasered during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows the shadow of a police officer holding a baton about to strike Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
Uncredited - hogp, City of Memphis
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
Uncredited - hogp, City of Memphis
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
Uncredited - hogp, City of Memphis
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols after he was tasered during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
Uncredited - hogp, City of Memphis
Photos: A look back at the police beating of Rodney King and the 1992 LA riots
March 6, 1991
FILE - This file photo of Rodney King was taken three days after his videotaped beating in Los Angeles on March 6, 1991.
AP file
March 6, 1991
Rodney King, 25, shows a bruise on his chest during a press conference at the Los Angeles County Jail on Wednesday, March 6, 1991 prior to his expected release on Wednesday by police without being charged. King was the subject of a videotaped and nationally televised beating by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday. One of King's attorneys, Bob Rentzer, looks on. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
AP file
March 8, 1991
Steven Lerman, attorney for Rodney King, displays a photo of his client during a press conference at his office in Beverly Hills, California, Friday, March 8, 1991. King's doctor outlined the extent of man's injuries for reporters during the meeting. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
March 14, 1991
FILE - This combination of March 14, 1991 booking photos shows the four police officers indicted for brutalizing black motorist Rodney King in a videotaped attack. From left are Sgt. Stacey C. Koon, Officer Theodore J. Briseno, Officer Timothy E. Wind and Officer Laurence Powell. Two served time in prison and all four lost their careers.
LA County District Attorney via AP
Feb. 3, 1992
Los Angeles Police Officer Theodore Briseno looks around the Simi Valley, California Courtroom during pretrial motions, Monday, Feb. 3, 1992. Briseno and three other officers are charged with the videotaped beating of Rodney King. (AP Photo/POOL)
AP file
March 19, 1992
California Highway Patrolman Timothy Singer, right, uses defense attorney Michael Stone as a stand-in for Rodney King, to demonstrate how Los Angeles Police officer Laurence Powell struck King on the right side of his face with his baton, March 3, 1991. The trial of four Los Angeles police officers charged with assault, continued in Simi Valley, California on Tuesday, March 10, 1992. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terill)
AP file
April 3, 1992
Los Angeles police officer Theodore Briseno, demonstrates during court testimony Friday April 3, 1992 in Simi Valley, Calif., how motorist Rodney King put up his hands after exiting his vehicle at the conclusion of the high speed chase last March. Briseno is one of four LAPD officers charged with assault against King. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
AP file
April 29, 1992
Los Angeles police officer Ted Briseno, left, is held by an unidentified man as they react to Briseno's acquittal in the Rodney King assault case in a Simi Valley court, April 29, 1992. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
AP file
April 29, 1992
Los Angeles police officer Laurence Powell, center, is hugged by former LAPD officer Timothyn Wind as Sgt. Stacy Koon looks on from the background, right, after the verdict in the Rodney King beating trial was read in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday, April 29, 1992. All defendants were acquitted except one count against Powell in which the jury could not decide. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
AP file
April 29, 1992
Looters go in and out of a swap meet in South Central Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, 1992. Violence broke out in the area after four Los Angeles police officers were acquitted on all but one charge for the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
AP file
April 29, 1992
This April 29, 1992 file photo shows several buildings in a Boys Market shopping center fully engulfed in flames before firefighters can arrive as rioting erupted in South-Central Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
AP file
April 29, 1992
The ABC Swap Meet in south central Los Angeles burns Wednesday, April 29, 1992 after rioters set fires in reaction to the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police officers on all but one charge for the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
AP file
April 29, 1992
In this April 29, 1992 file photo, demonstrators protest the verdict in the Rodney King beating case in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
AP file
April 29, 1992
An unidentified protester, right, kicks the door of Parker Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, 1992 as other protesters threw rocks and dirt at the doors to express their anger after four Los Angeles Police Officers were acquitted on all but one charge in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
April 30, 1992
Looters mill in the parking lot of the ABC Market in South Central Los Angeles, April 30, 1992, as violence and looting ensued on the first day of riots following the verdicts in the Rodney King assault case. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
AP file
April 30, 1992
A Korean shopping mall burns at Thrid Street and Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles Thursday, April 30, 1992, on the second day of rioting in the city following the Rodney King assault. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
April 30, 1992
Spray-painted slogans on the wall of a small building in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 30, 1992 are indicative of the community's frustration over the acquittal of four police officers in the Rodney King beating trial. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)
AP file
April 30, 1992
An unidentified owner of a clothing store reacts to seeing her burning business in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 30, 1992. Her store was one of more than 300 burned by rioters after the acquittal of four police officers in the Rodney King beating trial. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
April 30, 1992
Smoke covers Los Angeles in this Thursday, April 30, 1992 file photo as fires like this one on Vermont Avenue burn out of control. The worst riots in modern U.S. history began when outnumbered police were faced down by a crowd angered by the acquittals of four white police officers accused in the videotaped beating of black motorist Rodney King. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
AP file
April 30, 1992
FILE - In this April 30, 1992 file photo, a man removes a couch from a store in South-Central Los Angeles as looting and rioting continued throughout the area. The acquittal of four police officers in the videotaped beating of Rodney King sparked rioting that spread across the city and into neighboring suburbs. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
AP file
April 30, 1992
In this April 30, 1992 file photo, a Los Angeles police officer takes aim at a looter in a market at Alvarado and Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles during the second night of rioting in the city. (AP Photo/John Gaps III, File)
AP file
April 30, 1992
Looters carry a television from a Fedco store at La Cienega and Rodeo in Los Angeles April 30, 1992 as rioters continued to loot and burn business throughout the city. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
AP file
April 30, 1992
An unidentified man runs with stolen goods looted from a drug store on the corner of Venice and Western in South Central Los Angeles April 30, 1992, during unrest that began after verdicts were handed down in the Rodney King beating trial . (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
AP file
April 30, 1992
A National Guardsman lies on the ground at a gas station near Vermont Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles April 30, 1992 as rioters continued a second day of looting and burning businesses in the city. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)
AP file
April 30, 1992
In this April 30, 1992 file photo, a fire burns out of control at the corner of 67th Street and West Boulevard in South Central Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
AP file
April 30, 1992
A fireman walks through burned wreckage of a shopping mall in Los Angels, Thursday, April 30, 1992. The mall was burned by looters and rioters in the wake of the acquittal of four police officers who were videotaped beating motorist Rodney King. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
April 30, 1992
Police stand over a group of handcuffed looting suspects in Los Angeles Thursday, April 30, 1992 as rioting continued throughout the area. The worst riots in U.S. modern history began when outnumbered police were faced down by a crowd angered by the acquittals of four white police officers accused in the videotaped beating of black motorist Rodney King. Few lives in the city were untouched by the 1992 riots, but some were nearly destroyed. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
April 30, 1992
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks to news people from the steps of New York's City Hall on the jury verdict in the Rodney King case, April 30, 1992. (AP Photo/Chrystyna Czajkowsky)
AP file
April 30, 1992
A commercial building is left to burn as firefighters protect nearby buildings from fire damage in the South central section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 30, 1992. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
AP file
April 30, 1992
Protesters burn an American flag during a demonstration in front of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Wednesday night, April 30, 1992 in response to the acquittal of four police officers charged in the beating of motorist Rodney King. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
April 30, 1992
Los Angeles police officers push demonstrators back inside a home on Osborne Street near the Foothill Division in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 30, 1992. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
AP file
April 30, 1992
A Los Angeles police officer holds his gun on seven men on Thursday, April 30, 1992 in the Westwood area of Los Angeles near UCLA. The men from South Central Los Angeles, whose cars had no license plates on them, were detained and later released. Store windows were broken and merchandise was stolen in the upscale college community following the Rodney King beating trial verdict. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)
AP file
May 1, 1992
Three men push a car away from a burning building to prevent it from going up in flames behind a Mexican restaurant on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 1, 1992. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)
AP file
May 1, 1992
A Los Angeles Police officers arrests looters May 1, 1992 on Alvarado and Sunset in Los Angeles on the first night of a curfew following the Rodney King police beating verdict. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
AP file
May 1, 1992
In this May 1, 1992 file photo, a Los Angeles police officer holds a shotgun on two looting suspects as another officer puts handcuffs on them near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in South Central Los Angeles during rioting after the Rodney King beating verdicts. (AP Photo/John Gaps III, File)
AP file
May 1, 1992
Looters move on a liquor Store Friday, May 1, 1992, near the Campus of Atlanta University as violence continued for the second day after the Rodney King decision. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)
AP file
May 1, 1992
Rodney King, center, enters a press conference in Los Angeles surrounded by an entourage and his attorney Steven Lerman, second from left, May 1, 1992. King made an appeal for a return to peace in his first appearance since last year. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)
AP file
May 1, 1992
Rodney King, center, and attorney Steve Lerman, left, speaks with reporters in Los Angeles, Friday, May 1, 1992. King made a plea to end the rioting and looting that has plagued Los Angeles for the last three days. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
AP file
May 1, 1992
This May 1, 1992 file photo shows Rodney King, right, accompanied by his attorney Steven Lerman, making his first statement, pleading for an end to the rioting in South Central Los Angeles, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)
AP file
May 3, 1992
Bill Staten pauses, while working with other Good Samaritans helping to clean up his block, to talk about the Rodney King beating trial and the violence that followed in South Central Los Angeles, Saturday, May 3, 1992. (AP Photo/Babeto Matthews)
AP file
May 4, 1992
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton tours the devastation in Los Angeles, California, May 4, 1992, following rioting after the Rodney King verdict. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)
AP file
July 16, 1992
Rodney King, whose videotaped beating by four white Los Angeles police officers shocked the nation, is escorted from jail, July 16, 1992, in Santa Ana, Calif., after he was arrested for investigation of drunk driving. Shadowed by trouble since uttering his famous plea "Can we all get along," King spent the 10th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots in a Pomona rehabilitation center. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
AP file
March 3, 1993
Theodore Briseno, one of four Los Angeles police officers charged with, violating the federal civil rights of motorist Rodney King, answer reporters' questions during the lunch break in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 3, 1993. Background is his lawyer Harland Braun. A police use of force expert testified that Laurence Powell violated Los Angeles Police Department policy when he continued beating a fallen King. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
AP file
March 9, 1993
Television and still photographers stand outside a window at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 9, 1993 in an attempt to get a picture of Rodney King. King took the stand in the trial of four Los Angeles police officers charged with violating his civil rights. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
AP file
March 10, 1993
Television and still photographers, held back by police lines, photograph police officer Stacey Koon as he arrives at Federal Court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 10, 1993. Motorist Rodney King will continue his testimony on Wednesday in the civil rights violation case stemming from his beating. (AP Photo/Julie Markes)
AP file
July 20, 1993
This July 20, 1993 file photo shows Rodney King speaking during an appearance on KFI-AM radio's "Bill Handel and Mark Whitlock" show in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, file)
AP file
March 23, 1994
This March 23, 1994 file photo shows Rodney King, second from right, leaving the Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles with his lawyer Wilton Grimes, far left, and two unidentified men. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)
AP file
April 13, 2012
This April 13, 2012 file photo shows Rodney King posing for a portrait in Los Angeles. King, the black motorist whose 1991 videotaped beating by Los Angeles police officers was the touchstone for one of the most destructive race riots in the nation's history, died June 17, 2012. He was 47. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file)
AP file
