7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

Legal experts said publicity about the settlement could be bad for the defense, leading some potential jurors to think guilt has been decided. But they doubted it would really affect the criminal trial. Judge Peter Cahill has told members of the jury pool to avoid all news coverage about the case.

The process of questioning jurors has been long and nuanced, with attorneys for both sides trying to ferret out potential jurors who may be biased. The defense is striking people who tell the court they already have strong feelings about Chauvin’s guilt. The prosecution, meanwhile, is blocking potential jurors who seem inclined to give police the benefit of the doubt.

The seven jurors selected so far include five men and two women. Four of the jurors are white, one is multiracial, one is Black and one is Hispanic. The jurors range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

The earliest opening statements would begin in Chauvin's trial is March 29.

Three other former officers face an August trial on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

