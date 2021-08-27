7 Ohio prison employees removed after Black inmate's death

The disciplinary records also state Lt. Bruce Brown “took no steps to stop” McDaniel from falling to the ground and failed to call for assistance to “safely transport” him to the medical facility after correction officers used excessive force.

The majority of the encounters appear to happen as more than half a dozen officers looked on. The department concluded the 16 times McDaniel hit the ground were avoidable and due to neglect of care by the staff handling him.

Once McDaniel arrived at the medical center, the report says his medical examination took less than a minute and the unidentified nurse who treated him did not do a standard exam or check his vital signs.

The guards then escorted McDaniel back outside the facility where he collapsed for the last time before CPR was initiated and an ambulance was called. He died shortly after.

Four hours later, the agency says Jamie Dukes, a licensed nurse, signed a medical document that McDaniels refused care. “However, Ms. Dukes was not in the room to actually hear Inmate McDaniel refuse treatment,” the records state. The agency said McDaniel never refused treatment and Dukes was also terminated Friday. There is no surveillance footage in the exam rooms.