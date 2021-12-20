 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
spotlight AP

7 people, including 3 children, found dead in a Minnesota home

  • Updated
  • 0

Police discovered four adults and three children dead in a home in South Moorhead, Minnesota, home Saturday night.

The relationship between the seven victims was not released, and police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, the Moorhead Police Department said in a statement to CNN affiliate KVRR.

Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911, CNN affiliate KARE reported. There were no signs of forced entry or violence at the home, according to KVRR.

All seven victims have been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, where their causes of death will be determined, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that victim identifications will be released at a later time.

People are also reading…

Moorhead is in Clay County, just across the Red River from Fargo, North Dakota.

***

IN OTHER NEWS TODAY:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec. 20

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says
National
AP

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says

  • By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

  • By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Closing arguments set for ex-officer in Daunte Wright death
National
AP

Closing arguments set for ex-officer in Daunte Wright death

  • By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments are set for Monday in the manslaughter trial of the former Minnesota police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill
National Politics
AP

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

  • By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and HOPE YEN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.

Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

  • By JIM GOMEZ - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has risen to more than 200, with…

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case
Technology
AP

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival
National
AP

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival

  • AP, Los Angeles Times
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform, leaving fans of the young musician heartbroken.

Gutsy calls, tight races set up NFL for wild finish
Football
AP

Gutsy calls, tight races set up NFL for wild finish

  • By ROB MAADDI - AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

John Harbaugh again went for the win and the AFC North became even more jumbled.

NFL Today, Week 15
Football
AP

NFL Today, Week 15

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SCOREBOARD

Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo
Golf
AP

Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

  • By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.

CNN's Laura James contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News