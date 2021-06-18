 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd unveiled in New Jersey
0 Comments
spotlight AP

700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd unveiled in New Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George Floyd statue unveiled

A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is unveiled outside Newark's City Hall

 WABC

Click here for updates on this story

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Newark is paying tribute to George Floyd with a new statue in front of City Hall.

Mayor Ras Baraka, actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney and artist Stanley Watts unveiled the 700-pound bronze statue on Wednesday afternoon.

The statue was commissioned by Pickney, sculpted by Watts, and donated this week to the City of Newark

Floyd's murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year fueled a global movement for racial justice.

The Pulitzer Prize Board announced the special citation for Darnella Frazier.

"Hopefully when people walk by and they see it, and they participate, hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey," Baraka said.

The statue will remain outside City Hall for at least one year.

The ceremony also honored Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims show surprise increase to 412,000

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News