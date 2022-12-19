 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
73-year-old woman's body sat in Wisconsin mall parking lot for two days

A 73-year-old woman was found dead in her car in the West Towne Mall parking lot two days after buying food from a nearby restaurant.

Police were asked to do a welfare check at the woman’s home on North Wickham Court around 5:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.

A short time later an officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered her dead inside. According to police she had purchased food on Thursday.

Police said the death is not considered suspicious.

