75 ex-top prosecutors endorse Biden’s pick for associate AG

The letter further emphasizes the support Gupta has received from law enforcement organizations and prosecutors as the administration seeks to move the Justice Department forward after a tumultuous four years under Donald Trump.

Her nomination has been endorsed by some of the most prominent law enforcement organizations in the nation, including the National Fraternal Order of Police, whose president said she has always been able “to find common ground even when that seemed impossible.”

“Although in some instances our disagreements remain, her open and candid approach has created a working relationship that is grounded in mutual respect and understanding,” the organization’s national president, Patrick Yoes, said in a letter to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last month, a conservative advocacy group, the Judicial Crisis Network, launched an ad campaign against Gupta’s nomination, arguing that she was “dangerous” and trying to cast her as soft on crime. Other conservative groups have sought to push a narrative that she is “anti-police” and on Monday, five Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Biden asking him to withdraw her nomination because of what they said were “recent public, adverse statements toward police.”