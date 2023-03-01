The defense has called experts who said investigators didn't dust for fingerprints, collect and test blood, or photograph evidence with the angles or clarity needed to study it properly later.
The first officer arrived at the rural Colleton County estate 20 minutes after Murdaugh called 911. Almost immediately, the local sheriff turned the investigation over to the State Law Enforcement Division.
It took hours for agents from across the state to get deep into the South Carolina Lowcountry. During that time, more than a dozen family and friends walked around the scene, comforting Murdaugh.
The bodies of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were covered with a sheet, which can absorb fluid, instead of a tarp. Then the sheet wasn't saved, meaning possible hair or DNA from a killer could have been lost. Intermittent rain fell and the runoff from the kennel roof fell on Paul Murdaugh's covered body.
When state agents arrived, they sent Murdaugh and his entourage to the home. Witnesses testified it hadn't been searched for weapons, bloody clothes and other evidence or even checked to see if a suspect was hiding inside.
The defense also called an expert who testified the killings likely required two shooters because both Paul and Maggie Murdaugh appeared to be taken by surprise. Their hands were not raised in defense and the shockwave, blood and gore after Paul Murdaugh was shot in the head at close range with a shotgun likely would have stunned the shooter for at least several seconds and Maggie Murdaugh would have responded by running to check or running away.
Alex Murdaugh is charged with both killings, which binds prosecutors to him being the only shooter.
About the photo: Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.