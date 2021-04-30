76K California violent, career felons get earlier releases

Officials announced in mid-April that they will close a second prison as a result of the dwindling population, fulfilling a promise by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California Correctional Center in Susanville will close by July 2022, while officials announced last fall that Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, east of San Francisco, will close by this October.

But the population has been declining for a decade, starting when the state began keeping lower-level felons in county jails instead of state prisons to relieve crowding.

The trend continued when voters in 2014 reduced penalties for property and drug crimes and two years later approved allowing earlier parole for most inmates.

Republican state Sen. Jim Nielsen, who once headed the state parole board, criticized Newsom for this time acting unilaterally.

“He’s doing it on his own authority, instead of the will of the people through their elected representatives or directly through their own votes,” Nielsen said. "This is what I call Newsom’s time off for bad behavior. He’s putting us all at greater risk and there seems to be no end to the degree to which he wants to do that.”