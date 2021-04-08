7th man arrested in sex abuse case at youth detention center

Asbury, a supervisor, helped other workers throw a teenage boy to the floor and then held him down while two others raped him, Sullivan said.

“This is a child who was placed in the care of this individual,” he said. “They were sent there to be counseled, they were sent their to receive treatment, and instead they received nothing of the sort, but rather received horrific sexual violence.”

Poulette's attorney, James Rosenberg, said his client denies the allegations and was heartened that the court did not order him held without bail.

“We look forward to working cooperatively with the Office of Attorney General to better understand the circumstances surrounding the serious allegations in this case,” he said in an email.

The center is named after former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of the current governor.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he expects more arrests are coming.

“We’re not messing around,” he said. "Anyone who is involved in perpetrating these crimes these abuse on these these kids ... we’re going after all of them, and we’re going to charge every last one of them. And this first seven is probably just the first seven. I imagine more charges will come.”

