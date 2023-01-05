8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children. Here's the latest.

By SAM METZ, Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.
The victims were found Wednesday when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
Keep scrolling for photos from the scene
Police said they did not detect any threat to the public.
Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well known in the southern Utah town.
"Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals," Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.
"This community at this time is hurting. They're feeling loss, they're feeling pain and they have a lot of questions," Dotson added, noting that officials planned on releasing more information as it becomes available and the police investigation progresses.
"We won't know the mindsets, the thoughts of the individuals who experienced this tragedy, but we all can pray that their families and the neighbors and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably in a day or two, or maybe longer," said Dotson, choking up at one point.
Welfare checks based on calls to the police department like the one that led them to the residence where the bodies were found are routine when individuals are not seen for extended periods of time, Dotson said.
The five children attended schools in the Iron County School District, officials said in a letter sent to parents.
Enoch, off Interstate 15 in rural Utah, just north of the city of Cedar City and about 80 miles (128 kilometers) west of Bryce Canyon National Park, had major flooding in 2021 that caused damage at hundreds of homes.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.
Photos: 8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
A law enforcement official stands at the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Brown/The Deseret News via AP)
Ben B. Brown
Neighbors watch as law enforcement officials work at a nearby Enoch, Utah, home where eight members of a family were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
Ben B. Braun
Police tape surrounds the crime scene in Enoch, Utah, where eight members of a family were found from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
Ben B. Braun
A law enforcement official stands near the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
Ben B. Braun
Law enforcement officials stand near the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
Ben B. Braun
A law enforcement officer stands stands near the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
Ben B. Braun
22 of America's deadliest mass shootings in the past 10 years
July 20, 2012: Aurora, Colorado
Incident date: July 20, 2012 City/county: Aurora, Colorado Killed: 12
Family members stand outside Gateway High School where witnesses were brought for questioning after a gunman opened fire at the midnight premiere of The Dark Knight Rises Batman movie Friday, July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colo.
AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez, File
Dec. 14, 2012: Newtown, Connecticut
Incident date: Dec. 14, 2012 City/county: Newtown, Connecticut Killed: 26
Parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., where a gunman opened fire, leaving 26 people dead, including 20 children on Dec. 14, 2012.
AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File
Sept. 16, 2013: Washington, D.C.
Incident date: Sept. 16, 2013 City/county: Washington, D.C. Killed: 12
A police boat patrols near the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday, Sept. 16, 2013, in Washington. At least one gunman opened fire inside a building at the Washington Navy Yard.
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File
June 17, 2015: Charleston, South Carolina
Incident date: June 17, 2015 City/county: Charleston, South Carolina Killed: 9
Worshippers embrace following a group prayer across the street from the scene of a shooting at Emanuel AME Church, Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in Charleston, S.C. A white man opened fire during a prayer meeting inside the historic black church, killing multiple people, including the pastor, in an assault that authorities described as a hate crime.
AP Photo/David Goldman, File
Oct. 1, 2015: Roseburg, Oregon
Incident date: Oct. 1, 2015 City/county: Roseburg, Oregon Killed: 10
A woman is comforted as friends and family wait for students at the local fairgrounds after a shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.
AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File
Dec. 2, 2015: San Bernardino, California
Incident date: Dec. 2, 2015 City/county: San Bernardino, California Killed: 14
Authorities search for a suspect following a shooting that killed multiple people at a social services facility Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in San Bernardino, Calif.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File
June 12, 2016: Orlando, Florida
Incident date: June 12, 2016 City/county: Orlando, Florida Killed: 49
Police officers direct family members away from a fatal shooting at Pulse Orlando nightclub in Orlando, Fla. A gunman massacred 49 people and wounded many others at the gay nightclub.
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File
Oct. 1, 2017: Las Vegas, Nevada
Incident date: Oct. 1, 2017 City/county: Las Vegas, Nevada Killed: 58
In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killed 58 and injuring hundreds on Oct. 1, 2017.
AP Photo/John Locher, File
Nov. 5, 2017: Sutherland Springs, Texas
Incident date: Nov. 5, 2017 City/county: Sutherland Springs, Texas Killed: 25
A law enforcement official walks past the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File
Feb. 14, 2018: Parkland, Florida
Incident date: Feb. 14, 2018 City/county: Parkland, Florida Killed: 17
Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File
May 18, 2018: Santa Fe, Texas
Incident date: May 18, 2018 City/county: Santa Fe, Texas Killed: 10
People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
Oct. 27, 2018: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Incident date: Oct. 27, 2018 City/county: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Killed: 11
Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, pay their respects as the funeral procession for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz passes their school en route to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
Nov. 7, 2018: Thousand Oaks, California
Incident date: Nov. 7, 2018 City/county: Thousand Oaks, California Killed: 12
In this image taken from video a victim is treated near the scene of a shooting, Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. A hooded gunman dressed entirely in black opened fire on a crowd at a country dance bar holding a weekly "college night" in Southern California, killing multiple people and sending hundreds fleeing including some who used barstools to break windows and escape, authorities said Thursday. The gunman was later found dead at the scene.
RMG News via AP
May 31, 2019: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Incident date: May 31, 2019 City/county: Virginia Beach, Virginia Killed: 12
A police chaplain heads toward Princess Anne Middle School in Virginia Beach, Va, on Friday, May 31, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, killing 11 people before police shot and killed him, authorities said. Six other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.
AP Photo/Vicki Cronis-Nohe, File
Aug. 3, 2019: El Paso, Texas
Incident date: Aug. 3, 2019 City/county: El Paso, Texas Killed: 23
An El Paso police officer talks to a store employee following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said.
AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez, File
Aug. 4, 2019: Dayton, Ohio
Incident date: Aug. 4, 2019 City/county: Dayton, Ohio Killed: 9
Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting at Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people in Ohio were killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File
Aug. 31, 2019: Midland, Texas
Incident date: Aug. 31, 2019 City/county: Midland, Texas Killed: 7
Law enforcement officials process the crime scene from a shooting which ended with the shooter being shot dead by police in a stolen mail van, right, in Odessa, Texas. The mass shooting in West Texas spread terror over more than 10 miles as the gunman fired from behind the wheel of a car.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File
March 16, 2021: Atlanta
Incident date: March 16, 2021 City/county: Atlanta, Georgia Killed: 8
Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, several of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File
March 22, 2021: Boulder, Colorado
Incident date: March 22, 2021 City/county: Boulder, Colorado Killed: 10
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where gunman killed 10 people on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
April 15, 2021: Indianapolis
Incident date: April 15, 2021 City/county: Indianapolis Killed: 9
Police stand near the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File
May 14, 2022: Buffalo, New York
Incident date: May 14, 2022 City/county: Buffalo, New York Killed: 10
People pray outside the scene of a shooting where police are responding at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., May 15, 2022. When police confronted Payton Gendron, the white man suspected of killing 10 Black people at the supermarket, he had an AR-15-style rifle and was cloaked in body armor. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke
May 24, 2022: Uvalde, Texas
Incident date: May 24, 2022 City/county: Uvalde, Texas Killed: 21
A visitor places bracelets on crosses at a memorial as he and others pay their respects to the victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!