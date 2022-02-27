 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

8 people hurt in San Francisco apartment building fire

  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters in San Francisco rescued 15 people and seven cats and dogs as flames ripped through an apartment building, officials said. Eight people suffered injuries in Saturday's blaze and four of them were hospitalized.

The fire burned on the third and fourth floors of the building in the city's South of Market neighborhood, the fire department said.

Fifteen apartments in the building were impacted, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter told SF Gate.

The injured people were expected to recover and the rescued pets were all right, officials said.

“Everyone and every pet will be okay,” the fire department said on Twitter.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News