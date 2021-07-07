8 victims pulled from rubble in single day; Elsa weakens, nears landfall; more Britney Spears fallout

Today is Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Eight more victims pulled from the rubble of Florida's condo collapse in a single day; Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it prepares to make landfall; and Britney Spears's court-appointed attorney resigns.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

8 more dead pulled from rubble of collapsed Florida condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, with the death toll at three dozen, more than 100 people still unaccounted for and authorities sounding more and more grim.

Crews on Tuesday dug through pulverized concrete where the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside once stood, filling buckets that were passed down a line to be emptied and then returned.