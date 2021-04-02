8-year-old cancer survivor sells 32,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, devotes proceeds to research

"It's just so crazy," Bumpus told CNN about her record number of sales.

Bumpus was born with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. She has been cancer-free since just before her first birthday. But Trish Bauer, Bumpus' mother, told CNN it's been a "long road" for her daughter, who started a treatment made for adults at three months of age.

"Dear world, childhood cancer isn't rare and they can't fight alone!" Bauer wrote on her daughter's Facebook page. "It remains the lowest funded form of cancer research and because of that kids like my little girl who was born with it and is now a survivor fights to sell cookies to try to fix it. They can't fight alone!"

Bumpus' initial goal was to sell 5,000 boxes -- and as she sold more, it increased to 20,000. Bauer wasn't sure they would be able to reach that goal.

"We thought 20,000 would be a miracle," Bauer said.

With the continuation of the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of America had to get creative for cookie season. Besides safe in-person sales, the cookies were also sold online for a second year and, for the first time, through food delivery service Grubhub.