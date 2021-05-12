88-year-old artist finishes year of pandemic 'daily doodles'

“I might be watching something on television, and someone will have a picture on the wall that will give me an idea. Or things just pop into my head. When I got to sleep at night, for a few minutes I try to think of some new ideas,” he said. “When I get stuck, I’ll just start drawing an object and it’s like word association. I’ll draw a hand, and all of a sudden that suggest something else, so it just grows from there.”

Craig and Sandra Fox, of Deerfield, bought Doodles #13, 271 and 274 after hearing about Seaman on the radio and getting added to his daily email list.

“During the pandemic, a lot of our normal ability to get out and have contact with people was diminished, so to be able to get some output or something that isn’t an advertising flier or newsletter on a daily basis was cool,” Craig Fox said. “I collect books by people I know. If someone I know writes a book, I buy it and ask for an autograph ... and by watching the doodles come by, I started to feel like I know him.”

Sandra Fox, who once stared at a painting in a museum so long that a guard teased her about “casing the joint,” said she loves how much there is to see in Seaman’s drawings.