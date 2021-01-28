9 retired nuns in Michigan die of COVID-19 in January

DETROIT (AP) — Nine Roman Catholic nuns in southern Michigan have died in January due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their retirement home, which had gone for months without a single case, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The women lived at the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters in Adrian, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

COVID-19 has been cited in the deaths of dozens of retired or infirm nuns who lived in congregate settings in the U.S. Eight nuns in suburban Milwaukee died of virus complications in one week in December, including four in one day.

Twelve Adrian Dominican nuns have died since Jan. 9, including nine because of COVID-19, spokeswoman Angela Kessler said. The names of recently deceased women, ranging in age from 79 to 97, are listed on the order's website. Kessler declined to disclose which ones succumbed to the virus.

After more than nine months without a COVID-19 case among residents, the Adrian Dominican Sisters on Jan. 14 publicly announced an outbreak. It said “stringent protocols,” including quarantines, were being followed.