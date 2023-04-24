On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A sheriff's office in Texas says nine teenagers were shot in a home at a prom after-party attended by hundreds.

» Foreign government have airlifted hundreds of diplomats and other citizens out of Sudan, and several governments have said more evacuations are possible if security conditions allow.

» Jury selection is set to begin in the federal death penalty trial of a truck driver accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

» Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic” show.

» Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 78.

» Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

» A growing number of developers are considering converting empty office towers into housing as part of an effort to revive struggling downtown business districts that emptied out during the pandemic.

» Donald Trump, stinging from a rebuke by the nation’s leading anti-abortion group, used a speech Saturday before influential evangelicals in Iowa to spotlight his actions as president to try to restrict abortion rights.

» One of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. Ken Potts was 102.

» A proposed Drug Enforcement Administration rule aimed at cracking down on prescriptions for dangerous drugs has spurred a backlash from dying patients and those who care for them.

» In sports, the defending NBA champs even their first-round playoff series, the Timberwolves stave off elimination, the Bruins roll over the Panthers, and the Astros and Pirates keep winning.

» In entertainment, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared $1 billion after just 18 days in theaters.