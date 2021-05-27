9 victims, gunman in rail yard shooting ID'd; GOP senators to block Jan. 6 probe; remembering Eric Carle

Today is May 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Details emerge about the victims and gunman in a California rail yard shooting that killed 8; Republican senators expected to block investigation of Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol; the world remembers author of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

TOP STORIES

Authorities ID 9 victims of California railyard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing nine people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said, marking the latest attack in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area.