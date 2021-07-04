A Cannes (sans kisses) to reawaken our romance with movies

But this year, after much of the movie world went into hibernation, Cannes' greatest duty may be jolting moviegoing awake. Announcing the lineup last month, Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux declared: “Cinema is not dead.”

“When Thierry Frémaux called me after he had seen the film, he said: ‘We’ve been asleep and we want to wake up and pick up where we left off,’” says Cousins, who will also premiere a documentary on the British film producer (and Cannes regular) Jeremy Thomas. “I just can’t wait for the overload, the deluge, the exhaustion of Cannes.”

Cannes will be the first major film festival to attempt an essentially full edition. There will be no virtual component. No empty seats between (masked) festivalgoers. Attendees are required to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours. Ready or not, the throngs will be back on the Croisette, the French Riviera city’s main drag.

But at a festival that prides itself on rigid, clockwork rhythm, much will be different. Many from abroad won’t be able to attend due to travel restrictions. Stunts, like when Sacha Baron Cohen rode a camel down the Croisette, may be in short supply.