A Catholic diocese agrees to settle sex abuse lawsuits, the Johnny Depp trial, Blac Chyna, and more top news

NJ Catholic diocese
A New Jersey Catholic diocese has agreed to pay $87.5 million to settle claims involving clergy sex abuse with some 300 alleged victims in one of the largest cash settlements involving the Catholic church in the United States.
The agreement between the Diocese of Camden, which encompasses six counties in southern New Jersey on the outskirts of Philadelphia, and plaintiffs was filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden on Tuesday.
The settlement must still go before a U.S. bankruptcy judge.
Blac Chyna
A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday afternoon in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career.
After a selection process that saw many prospective jurors air their disdain for the Kardashians and the world of reality television, the two sides settled on a panel of eight men and eight women.
Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are the defendants in the case. All were in court Monday and Tuesday, and all are expected to take the stand.
Johnny Depp
Actor Johnny Depp told jurors Tuesday that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of domestic violence.
“My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years ... that these people would think that I was a fraud,” he said.
Depp flatly denied ever hitting Heard, calling the physical and sexual assault allegations against him disturbing, heinous and "not based in any species of truth."
Earth Day
Earth Day falls on April 22, which also coincides with National Parks Week (April 16-24). If you're not out there experiencing all that our national parks have to offer, there are still ways to explore and learn from the comfort of your home, with a variety of streaming programming celebrating our national parks, offering education about our natural world and urgently calling for action to preserve life on planet Earth.
Travel mask mandate
A federal judge’s decision Monday to throw out a mask requirement on public transportation did away with the last major vestige of federal pandemic rules and led to a mishmash of new locally created rules that reflected the nation's ongoing division over how to battle the virus.
Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City quickly switched to a mask-optional policy. New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Connecticut continued to require them on mass transit. But a host of other cities ditched their mandates, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to recommend masking on transportation.
The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A judge in Florida on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.
Russia is attacking cities and towns in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and pouring more forces into the country. It intensified assaults along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.
The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered what he said is a ”wholehearted” apology for attending illegal party during lockdown. But Johnson said Tuesday that he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that it simply “did not occur" to him that the gathering was a party. Last week Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020. Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer branded the apology “half-hearted” and “a joke" and urged Conservatives to jettison their leader.
A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge. Judge Amy Totenberg denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, saying Greene had failed to meet the “burden of persuasion.”
A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against the Black man’s head when firing the fatal shot. That's the opinion of an expert who performed an independent autopsy on Patrick Lyoya. The results were announced Tuesday. Dr. Werner Spitz says he confirmed what was seen last week on video: Lyoya was shot in the back of the head in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. Attorney Ben Crump says the white officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released. State police are investigating the shooting.
The fiancée of former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Kimberly Guilfoyle, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Monday. That's according to a person familiar with the matter. Guilfoyle spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers say she raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers. The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony. An attorney representing Guilfoyle has previously stated that she has done nothing wrong and will answer truthfully to any of the committee's questions
DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas’ playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks, without superstar Luka Doncic, evened up their first-round series with a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 on Monday night.
