A Chick-fil-A manager saved a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic after traffic backed up

"At Chick-fil-A, we're about being the most caring company in the world, and when Mayor Haynie asked us to come over, we took a look at what was their drive-thru system," Walkowiak told news station WCBD.

"We saw a little hiccup in their drive-thru system, and we needed some more people, so we gathered some of the wonderful Rotary volunteers and went down there and just was able to expedite the registration part."

More than 29 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to data published Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the US still has a long way to go before the pandemic is over, Haynie hopes his town's experience will encourage others to get vaccinated and help with vaccine efforts.

"Jerry got a phone call and dropped everything because he knows getting this vaccine out is a game changer," Haynie said. "This is what the light at the end of the long Covid tunnel looks like."