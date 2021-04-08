A city wrestled down an addiction crisis. Then came COVID-19

She stayed off drugs when she got out of the hospital. She gained 30 pounds. Her sister took her fishing. She got a cat and named it Luna, after her love of the night sky. She said she was sorry for all she’d missed: babies born, birthday parties, funerals. They thought they had her back.

Then she stopped answering calls. Her mother went to her apartment on a Friday morning in October and found her dead on her bathroom floor.

They are still waiting for the medical examiner’s report, but her father would rather never see it. It brings him comfort to think she died from complications from her surgeries, and not that she relapsed and overdosed.

Either way, the drugs killed her, he said.

“The only thing about any of it gives me any relief at all,” he says, “is knowing we’re not the only ones.”

Now the box of her ashes sits in their living room, and her mother talks to them every night, then cries herself to sleep.

——

Larrecsa Cox thumbed through the file folders in her bottom drawer, labeled with the names of their dead.