A decade after Irene's fury, no sign of Vermont teenager

A decade after a Vermont teenager disappeared as Tropical Storm Irene was bearing down on the state, his mother is still hoping someone will be able to answer the question about what happened to him.

Marble Arvidson was 17 when he left his Brattleboro foster home with a man who appeared to be in his 20s on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2011, saying he'd be home in half an hour. That was hours before the rains started. He has never been seen again.

By the time Marble was reported missing the next day, regular communications were down and emergency responders overwhelmed by the scope of the natural disaster.

At first, everyone held out the possibility the lanky teenager with an unpredictable temper and a penchant for black clothing might have run away — Marble did have a history of staying out overnight — but over the years his mother, Sigrid Arvidson, has all but discarded that possibility.

“As a mother, I can't stop looking for his physical body, whether he is in it or his body is the husk he used to live in,” Arvidson, who now lives in Abiquiu, New Mexico, told The Associated Press on Friday.