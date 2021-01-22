A family on the edge of society in ‘Acasa, My Home’

And his interest started small. He'd heard that the government was going to turn the area into a nature preserve and just wanted to see what was there. It was a place he'd never even thought of going to before.

“I was living just a few streets from the area, and I wanted to know more about how they’re going to transform it and what’s inside,” he said.

It was there that he and his cinematographer met two of the Enache children, who introduced them to their father. Gică Enache, who passed away a few months ago, considered himself a protector of the lands and an expert in the area and was already working with the scientists and bureaucrats.

“It became clear for us that we were not going to make a seven-minute piece about a modern-day Jungle Book story,” he said. “We wanted to understand the context. We wanted to understand what was going to happen to the family when the time came to be evicted."

While there is a certain beauty to their life in nature, Ciorniciuc said it also came with a lot of “buts” about the welfare of the children, their education and their future. In the city, he said, he was shocked and disappointed about the racism they faced.