A grandma and her 4 grandkids die in a house fire when she tries to save them; family copes with the loss

POLK TWP., Pa. - We're hearing from a couple dealing with an unthinkable tragedy.

Carlos and Markie Ribera lost all four of their children and Markie's mother in a house fire in Polk Township.

We met the Riberas at the House on the Rock Family Church Monday, where Markie is a pastor. Walking into the youth room, her daughter Kathryn's sweater was still hanging by the door.

"She was a leader. I always told her that someday she was going to lead people, and maybe she's doing it right now through all of this," said Markie Ribera.

Kathryn, her brothers Kaleb, Kristian, and Kasper, and her grandmother Rosemarie were all lost in an instant last Thursday night in the fire. Markie said her mother, a Bethlehem middle school teacher, tried to save them.

"Had she not tried to get them out of the house, she'd probably still be alive, but she just loves my, our babies as much as, as much as we do, and so she got to usher them into the gates of Heaven," said Markie Ribera.

Since that horrible day, the Riberas have not had to deal with tragedy alone. Support has poured in from the community, including a GoFundMe organized by Markie's friend Jessica McCormic that has already raised more than $100,000.

"People have shown us love beyond measure. It's been so much," said Markie Ribera.

"Honestly it's been overwhelming," said Carlos Ribera. "I know for the first two days, Jess was kind of handling everything, but I mean here we are. We're still getting offers of places to stay. People are still bringing food."

And the Riberas have already started to try to heal, hosting a virtual church service Sunday three days after the fire.

We asked them how they move forward from this.

"For myself, I just find comfort that I know where they're at, I know what they're doing, and I know that one day, we'll see them again," said Carlos Ribera.

"It's not our job to understand it," said Markie Ribera. "We just have a choice of what to do with it. We can either grow more bitter and harder, or we can grow softer and more loving. More like Jesus."

This article originally ran on wfmz.com.