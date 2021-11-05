'A great lion with a big heart': Colin Powell honored at funeral

WASHINGTON (AP) — Friends, family and former colleagues gathered Friday at Washington National Cathedral to honor Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state.

The funeral on a sunny and chilly day drew dignitaries and friends from across a wide political and military spectrum. They included former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, former secretary of states James Baker, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Army Gen. Mark Milley, as well as other service chiefs.

Richard Armitage, who shared a 40-year friendship with Powell and served for a time as Powell's deputy secretary of state, recalled Powell's "sense of humor, his insatiable curiosity and his comfort in his own skin."

Madeleine Albright, Powell's predecessor at the State Department, noted that despite their differences in background, she and Powell became close friends.

"The reason is that, beneath that glossy exterior of warrior statesman, was one of the gentlest and most decent people any of us will ever meet," Albright said.

"Colin Powell was a great lion with a big heart," eulogized Powell's son, Michael. Read the full story here:

***

PHOTO GALLERY

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0