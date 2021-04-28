A halal taco truck helps vaccinate Orange County Muslims

Now, Silva is helping encourage Latino Muslims and Spanish-speaking people to receive the vaccine. Silva needed to believe in the vaccine before advocating for it. “It’s something you have to be a believer in,” she said.

Hamida believes it will take this kind of direct contact with those who have had the shot to convince those who are hesitant. “It takes another person to get them engaged and to encourage them and to make them feel safe,” Hamida said. “This is a safe space that we’ve created. People have felt like they belong.”

The day before Ramadan began April 12, Hamida, with the help of other groups like the Islamic Shura Council, mobilized more than 100 people to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Anaheim Convention Center’s mass vaccination site.

This effort took weeks of coordination with the Orange County Health Care Agency and involved Hamida explaining why it was so important to get Muslims vaccinated before they started fasting for Ramadan. In the end, more than 100 slots were set aside for Hamida, who with other organizers, filled those spots with residents in her community.

“Each and every person we called, we educated on what to expect, reassured them this was safe and helped them understand this was an effort to end the pandemic,” Hamida said.