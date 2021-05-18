A late drop leaves Wall Street indexes lower, led by tech

An afternoon drop led by big technology stocks left major market indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, with most of those losses coming in the last hour of trading. Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company all lost 1% or more. Walmart rose after reporting strong results driven by higher online sales. AT&T had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 a day after the company said it would offload its recently acquired media businesses including HBO and CNN into a new company with assets from Discovery Communications. Crude oil prices fell and Treasury yields held steady.

U.S. stock indexes are lower Tuesday as investors focused on the possibility of more inflation later this year and economic recovery as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% as of 2:35 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122 points, or 0.4% to 34,206 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq gave up an early gain and fell 0.4%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks bucked the trend, rising 0.4%.

Declines in financial, communications services and energy companies outweighed gains in technology and healthcare stocks.