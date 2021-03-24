A late slide, led by Big Tech, leaves US stock indexes lower

A late-afternoon burst of selling on Wall Street erased an early gain for stocks Wednesday, pulling the market further below the all-time high it reached just a week ago.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.5% after having been up 0.8% in the early going. Technology and communication services companies accounted for the heaviest selling, outweighing gains in financial, energy and industrial stocks. Bond yields mostly fell after rising earlier this week.

“The markets are kind of choppy and sideways and everything is sort of trying to figure out who’s in charge, where’s the equilibrium — and it creates uncertainty,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “When people don’t know what to do, they either do nothing or they sell. They very rarely buy.”

The S&P 500 fell 21.38 points to 3,889.14. The benchmark index is on track for its second straight weekly decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 3.09 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,420.06, after a 364-point gain vanished by late afternoon. The Nasdaq slid 265.81 points, or 2%, to 12,961.89.

Smaller company stocks fared worse than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index lost 51.42 points, or 2.4%, to 2,134.27.