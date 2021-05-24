A little US city, battered by the virus, tells its stories

On Christmas Day, everyone kept their masks on. “He stayed in the bedroom. I brought him his gifts. One of the kids might have popped their head in the bedroom, but nobody went in there and he didn’t come out,” she said.

Two days later, with John’s breathing increasingly labored, he asked Christine to take him to the hospital. When they got there, though, and found people lined up outside the emergency room, he couldn’t face going in.

“'Forget it,'” he told her. “Just bring me home.”

Hours later, feeling even worse, he told her to call an ambulance. He would never come home again.

He tested positive for COVID-19. On New Year’s Day, the doctors called to say John’s medical troubles were overwhelming: kidney failure, pneumonia, internal bleeding, blood clots, brain damage.

Christine and one of her daughters had tested positive by then, so they couldn’t go inside the hospital to see him. Her other daughter and son went in.

The doctors asked what they should do.

“I think it’s time we say goodbye,” she told their children. “So they went and they got the chaplain. And the chaplain did his thing.”

“Then they unplugged him.”