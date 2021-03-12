A look at big settlements in US police killings

Taylor was shot to death by officers acting on a no-knock warrant. She and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were roused from bed by police. Walker said he fired once at the officers, thinking they were intruders. Investigators say police were returning fire when they shot Taylor several times.

The settlement stipulated reforms on how warrants are handled by police. No officers have been charged in Taylor's death, but one officer faces criminal charges for bullets fired into another occupied apartment.

Taylor's mother has filed complaints against the police, seeking an investigation into whether policies were violated in the investigation that led officers to her daughter's door.

Seventeen-year-old Laquan McDonald was shot dead by Chicago police in 2014.

Nothing in the city's recent history has created more distrust of City Hall and the police department than then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s unsuccessful legal battle to keep the dashcam video under wraps that shows Officer Jason Van Dyke shoot McDonald 16 times.